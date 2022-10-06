Avera Medical Minute
October 5th Plays of the Week

Top plays from Volleyball, Tennis, Soccer and Football
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Play #5... Colman-Egan Junior Daniela Lee helped her Hawks to a thrilling 3-2 win over Castlewood thanks to a great killer instinct...

Play #4... Lincoln’s Charlotte Crawford was unstoppable in her 2nd flight singles win 6-1, 6-0 against Roosevelt at the Sioux Falls Showdown at the new Tomar Tennis Complex. The State “AA” starts tomorrow in Rapid City.

At #3, It was a school and Summit League record night for Elizabeth Juhnke with 39 kills at NDSU on a night the Coyotes 13 match win streak ended.

Our 2nd best play this week goes to Kayla Anderson of South Dakota State who’s head’s up play was part of a 3-0 win over Omaha Sunday.

The king of the hill this week is Lincoln’s Jack Smith who re-wrote the record books in an OT win over Stevens with 20 catches for 367 yards, both state records and 4 TD’s...

And those are your Plays of the Week.

