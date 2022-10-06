Avera Medical Minute
Police: Attempted exchange of goods turned robbery in Sioux Falls

Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Sioux Falls Police Car(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a person advertised their phone for sale and then took the buyer’s cash without handing over the cell phone.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the victim reported the crime online Wednesday afternoon, and the exact amount of stolen cash was not disclosed in the briefing.

Officers are investigating the situation.

Clemens says this is not the first robbery of this kind to take place in Sioux Falls. In previous reports, officers have said there are secure exchange points with police surveillance that can help prevent crimes of this nature.

