Freedom rally ‘Women’s Wave’ coming to Sioux Falls Oct. 8

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, Oct. 8, at Fawick Park, a “Women’s Wave” is coming to Sioux Falls.

“We are united in our commitment to freedom and dignity for all Americans and putting failed ‘leaders’ on notice- from Supreme Court Justices, to candidates running for state legislature and state-wide office, we will not stop marching, protesting, voting, running for office until ALL of our freedoms are protected,” said Tiffany Campbell, Sioux Falls mother and rally organizer.

Michele Brace, Sioux Falls mother, small business owner, and rally organizer, said, “The freedom to decide how, when and if we bear children. The freedom to raise children free from the terror of gun violence. The freedom to vote and participate fully and completely in a functioning democracy. The freedom to live in a country where we are invested in everyones’ prosperity are our top priorities.”

Speakers include Rep. Erin Healy, Kristin Hayward, Vaney Hariri, a local OB/GYN, a Lincoln High School senior, a volunteer with JEN (Justice Empowerment Network, SD abortion fund), plus others. Sioux Falls League of Women Voters will be there to register voters.

