Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Freedom rally ‘Women’s Wave’ coming to Sioux Falls Oct. 8

The Rally in Sioux Falls is one of more than 200 events in Cities Nationwide set to Protect all our basic Freedoms
Never underestimate the power of women
Never underestimate the power of women(Gayatri Malhotra)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, Oct. 8, at Fawick Park, a “Women’s Wave” is coming to Sioux Falls.

“We are united in our commitment to freedom and dignity for all Americans and putting failed ‘leaders’ on notice- from Supreme Court Justices, to candidates running for state legislature and state-wide office, we will not stop marching, protesting, voting, running for office until ALL of our freedoms are protected,” said Tiffany Campbell, Sioux Falls mother and rally organizer.

Michele Brace, Sioux Falls mother, small business owner, and rally organizer, said, “The freedom to decide how, when and if we bear children. The freedom to raise children free from the terror of gun violence. The freedom to vote and participate fully and completely in a functioning democracy. The freedom to live in a country where we are invested in everyones’ prosperity are our top priorities.”

Speakers include Rep. Erin Healy, Kristin Hayward, Vaney Hariri, a local OB/GYN, a Lincoln High School senior, a volunteer with JEN (Justice Empowerment Network, SD abortion fund), plus others. Sioux Falls League of Women Voters will be there to register voters.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Sioux Falls store faces claims of religious appropriations as temple calls for an apology
Sioux Falls business target of religious appropriation, temple calls for apology
Brunch Food
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor
An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense...
Couple charged with public indecency after ‘sex offense’ at amusement park’s haunted house
Ricky Charles Houck is facing charges including 2nd-Degree and 3rd-Degree Rape and three counts...
62-year-old in Minnehaha County jail facing multiple rape charges

Latest News

Sioux Falls Police Car
Police: Attempted exchange of goods turned robbery in Sioux Falls
Taste of Sioux Falls Fundraising for SculptureWalk
Taste of Sioux Falls raises funds for SculptureWalk
Taste of Sioux Falls raises funds for SculptureWalk
Taste of Sioux Falls raises funds for SculptureWalk
SculptureWalk board member Jim Mathis on how Taste of Sioux Falls impacts downtown Sioux Falls
SculptureWalk board member Jim Mathis on how Taste of Sioux Falls impacts downtown Sioux Falls