Sioux Falls figure skating club earned national recognition

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Figure Skating Club earned the 2022 Club Excellence award from U.S. Figure Skating.

This national award goes to clubs that excel in leadership, financial management, membership development, programming, and community relations.

According to a press release from the Sioux Falls Figure Skating Club, the business was near bankruptcy prior to the start of current club president Tom Stengrim’s tenure on the board in 2020. By implementing The OODA Loop, a four-step approach to decision-making originally developed and implemented at the operational level of military campaigns, Stengrim was able to take the Sioux Falls Figure Skating Club from the verge of bankruptcy to receiving one of U.S. Figure Skating’s prestigious awards for Club Excellence in 2022.

“We gathered all the key stakeholders, defined clear, achievable objectives, developed a strategy, and took action to meet our defined objectives. We have continued to wash, rinse and repeat this process to continually improve the club.” Stengrim stated, “This award recognizes the commitment the Sioux Falls Figure Skating Club has to ice sports.”

The Sioux Falls Figure Skating Club has been a member of U.S. Figure Skating for five years and achieved this prestigious award within the first five years of membership. Winning one of the U.S. Figure Skating’s awards for Club Excellence is a major achievement in the story of the Sioux Falls Figure Skating Club. Keeping the focus on leadership, financial management, programming, and membership development will ensure the success of the club going forward and serve as an example for other clubs looking to grow and evolve.

In a recent interview with U.S. Figure Skating, Tom Stengrim stated, “Our vision is to be known as the best skating club in the Midwest region. We will accomplish this by providing a superior customer experience through a winning culture that skaters want to be a part of.”

