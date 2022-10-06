Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Siouxland Libraries’ collection makes connections to South Dakota

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Siouxland Libraries is connecting readers with local authors. The collection of poets, children’s authors, and novelists expand well beyond Laura Ingalls Wilder. Elizabeth Berg with Siouxland Libraries talked about some of the latest works from Hector Curriel, Lonnette Kelley, and Ann Charles among others you can check out.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Sioux Falls store faces claims of religious appropriations as temple calls for an apology
Sioux Falls business target of religious appropriation, temple calls for apology
Brunch Food
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor
An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense...
Couple charged with public indecency after ‘sex offense’ at amusement park’s haunted house
Ricky Charles Houck is facing charges including 2nd-Degree and 3rd-Degree Rape and three counts...
62-year-old in Minnehaha County jail facing multiple rape charges

Latest News

“From the moment the pipeline blew at 7:07 pm, and the moment that people started passing out,...
Residents near CO2 pipeline rupture in Mississippi share their story
Siouxland Libraries’ collection makes connections to South Dakota
Warmer for the Weekend
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday Team Weather
ADVA launches Operation We Remember to raise awareness about veteran suicide prevention.
Deadline approaching for disabled veteran property tax program