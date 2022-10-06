Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

South Dakotans Decide Healthcare runs second TV ad advocating for Amendment D

South Dakotans Decide Healthcare Runs Second Television Ad
South Dakotans Decide Healthcare Runs Second Television Ad(South Dakotans Decide Healthcare)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakotans Decide Healthcare, a broad coalition of patient advocates, nurses, healthcare providers, farmers, faith leaders, educators, and more, announced they are releasing their second television advertisement for the campaign.

A press release from South Dakotans Decide Healthcare says the second ad, entitled “Debt,” is a story of a leukemia patient who tells her story of how she faced cancer treatment without access to insurance. Sarah says, “My first hospital bill was over $70,000. I remember thinking, I cannot afford to live.” The full ad can be watched here.

Zach Marcus, campaign manager for South Dakotans Decide Healthcare, said the campaign is pleased to be able to communicate directly with South Dakota voters.

“Amendment D is important to the health of South Dakotans. Too many of our friends and neighbors are working hard and still unable to afford health insurance,” said Marcus. “We want to keep $328 million of our tax dollars here in South Dakota instead of providing healthcare for people in New York, California, and the 37 other states that have chosen to already expand Medicaid.”

“Sarah isn’t alone. Too many South Dakotans have similar stories. And the worst part is, they didn’t choose to develop serious conditions like cancer—they’re simply trying to survive with the unlucky cards they were dealt. Amendment D would allow more South Dakotans to focus on being healthy instead of having to fear bankruptcy or worse. That’s why we fully support it.”

Carmyn Berg, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society regional director for advocacy and South Dakotans Decide Healthcare coalition member
Those who endorse South Dakotans Decide Healthcare

South Dakotans Decide Healthcare has been endorsed by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, AARP South Dakota, South Dakota State Medical Association, South Dakota Nurses Association, South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations, South Dakota Education Association, South Dakota Farmers Union, Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas, Great Plains Tribal Leader’s Health Board, Avera Health, Monument Health, Sanford Health, American Heart Association, American Lung Association, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, South Dakota Faith in Public Life and more. It is one of the broadest coalitions to ever launch a ballot measure campaign in the state’s history.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Sioux Falls store faces claims of religious appropriations as temple calls for an apology
Sioux Falls business target of religious appropriation, temple calls for apology
Brunch Food
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor
An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense...
Couple charged with public indecency after ‘sex offense’ at amusement park’s haunted house
Ricky Charles Houck is facing charges including 2nd-Degree and 3rd-Degree Rape and three counts...
62-year-old in Minnehaha County jail facing multiple rape charges

Latest News

Veteran brothers take off on Midwest Honor Flight
Ice Skates
Sioux Falls figure skating club earned national recognition
Sioux Falls Police Car
Police: Attempted exchange of goods turned robbery in Sioux Falls
Taste of Sioux Falls Fundraising for SculptureWalk
Taste of Sioux Falls raises funds for SculptureWalk