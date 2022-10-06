South Dakotans Decide Healthcare runs second TV ad advocating for Amendment D

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakotans Decide Healthcare, a broad coalition of patient advocates, nurses, healthcare providers, farmers, faith leaders, educators, and more, announced they are releasing their second television advertisement for the campaign.

A press release from South Dakotans Decide Healthcare says the second ad, entitled “Debt,” is a story of a leukemia patient who tells her story of how she faced cancer treatment without access to insurance. Sarah says, “My first hospital bill was over $70,000. I remember thinking, I cannot afford to live.” The full ad can be watched here.

Zach Marcus, campaign manager for South Dakotans Decide Healthcare, said the campaign is pleased to be able to communicate directly with South Dakota voters.

“Amendment D is important to the health of South Dakotans. Too many of our friends and neighbors are working hard and still unable to afford health insurance,” said Marcus. “We want to keep $328 million of our tax dollars here in South Dakota instead of providing healthcare for people in New York, California, and the 37 other states that have chosen to already expand Medicaid.”

“Sarah isn’t alone. Too many South Dakotans have similar stories. And the worst part is, they didn’t choose to develop serious conditions like cancer—they’re simply trying to survive with the unlucky cards they were dealt. Amendment D would allow more South Dakotans to focus on being healthy instead of having to fear bankruptcy or worse. That’s why we fully support it.”

Those who endorse South Dakotans Decide Healthcare

South Dakotans Decide Healthcare has been endorsed by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, AARP South Dakota, South Dakota State Medical Association, South Dakota Nurses Association, South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations, South Dakota Education Association, South Dakota Farmers Union, Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas, Great Plains Tribal Leader’s Health Board, Avera Health, Monument Health, Sanford Health, American Heart Association, American Lung Association, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, South Dakota Faith in Public Life and more. It is one of the broadest coalitions to ever launch a ballot measure campaign in the state’s history.

