Taste of Sioux Falls raises funds for SculptureWalk

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Taste of Sioux Falls fundraising event takes place Thursday night, with funds going to support the SculptureWalk.

”Taste of Sioux Falls is our Biggest Fundraiser of the year. It’s really the only big fundraiser that we do,” Jim Mathis said, a board member for SculptureWalk.

Mathis helps organize the annual Taste of Sioux Falls and said the past two years, the event looked different due to COVID.

“The restaurants would pack up a little bit of food, and you could take it home, but we’re back live and in person this year, and we really excited to get everybody back together again for the 8th annual Taste of Sioux Falls,” Mathis said.

Eleven different restaurants will be serving their specialties. The event takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Washington Pavilion. Tickets are available at the door for $175.

“We’re hoping to raise about $50,000 tonight, and that really helps to keep SculptureWalk sustainable. So that we can continue to bring all these beautiful pieces of art down to the streets of downtown Sioux Falls again next year, which will be our 20th year,” Mathis said.

Mathis believes SculptureWalk is significant because it gives people the opportunity to interact with more art.

“People get a chance to see it and touch it. You can take a picture with your kid next to your favorite sculpture and really enjoy the art and participate in the art,” Mathis said.

However, it goes beyond just the visual appeal, providing a financial benefit to the city as a whole.

“For every dollar we spend on art, we get more than $20 back, so it really is a great investment for the city of Sioux Falls,” Mathis said.

Taste of Sioux Falls fundraising for SculptureWalk

Local artists participating in DTSF SculptureWalk

Artists from around the world supported by Taste of Sioux Falls fundraiser for SculptureWalk

SculptureWalk board member Jim Mathis on how Taste of Sioux Falls impacts downtown Sioux Falls

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.