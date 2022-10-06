This will be final season for Dave Krauth as Augie Women’s Basketball Coach

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In his 33 seasons as head coach for Augustana’s women’s basketball program, Dave Krauth has tallied 670 wins, and surpassed over 1,000 wins as a high school and college coach. And entering into his 34th season with the program, Krauth said it’s his last. “There never is that time that’s going to completely satisfy. I’ve been thinking about it for a few years, and a couple times where I was leaning a little bit more to doing it.” Krauth said.

But he said what’s he most proud of over his time at Augie is how many former players have become successful on and off the court. “Of course I’ve already heard from a lot of former players. I hope I don’t have to replay it too many times in the weeks or months to come.” Krauth said.

Although Krauth will be stepping away from Augustana, he won’t be stepping away from the court entirely as he looks forward to spending more time with his family. “But I’ve got grandkids that are really active in sports, and I mean really active. And that always jumps in my mind that actually I’m going to be able to help.” Krauth said.

While he said there’s some things that he won’t miss about coaching and being on the road, the things he will miss outweigh those. “To be frank, I don’t like getting on the bus coming and going from Minot. I’m not going to miss that. But I think there’s more things I am going to miss.” Krauth said.

Krauth said by making this announcement now, he hopes he and this year’s Augustana team can avoid as many distractions as possible. But even after this year, he’ll still be around now as a fan... “It’ll certainly be a part of my life in that respect, that I’m going to get to games when I can and just be as loyal to the other programs in addition to women’s basketball in the years to come.” Krauth said.

...as one of the Vikings biggest supporters.

In Sioux Falls, Cooper Seamer, Dakota News Now.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.