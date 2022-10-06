Tuesday was a big day for the Harrisburg boys golf program as they peaked at the right time

Tigers win team/individual titles at State “AA”
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Yesterday was quite a day for the Harrisburg boys golf program. The Tigers won their first state “AA” title and freshman Riley Christensen was medalist with a brilliant 4 under par score for 2 days.

And what made it more fun for head coach Mark Beckstrand was how his team just kept getting better all season. ”We were kind of knocking on the door all year. I think our worst finish was 4th in some of the bigger tournaments. We did win our quad at our home course but we just kept getting 4th, 3rd, 2nd and I just told the kids we don’t want to peak too early and here we go,” said the Tigers Head Coach.

They were 2 under as a team Monday when they had an albatross and a pair of eagles. That is certainly peaking at the right time for Mark Beckstrand’s team.

