Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

USF Cougars looking ahead for bigger things after winning Key to the City game against Augie

USF improves to 8-2 in Key to the City game against Augustana in college football
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -No Key to the City game between Sioux Falls and Augustana will probably ever top the first one they played in 2012 when the Cougars edged the Vikings by a point in double overtime.

Ten years later the tenth game sure tried to. In the battle of 4-0 teams it looked like Sioux Falls was comfortably cruising to their fifth win, up 31-10 in the fourth quarter with 10:03 to go .

That’s when Augustana mounted a furious comeback, getting within seven with 3:45 to play. But the Cougars made the leade stand up and kept the Key to the City... and also has them eyeing some bigger trophies in the coming months!

Running Back Thuro Reisdorfer said, ”I think it just gives us that edge because we know that, in a tough time, we can go out and finish things, drive down the field if we need to. So I think it’s just back against the wall we’re ready to take it on.”

Head Coach Jon Anderson said, ”This team I told them in pregame that it’s starting to feel like something special which just swells my heart with love and pride for this football team. They’re a brotherhood.”

The Coo return to Bob Young Field on Saturday to host a Southwest Minnesota State team that’s off to a 4-1 start under new head coach Scott Underwood. Augustana meanwhile heads to Upper Iowa

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Sioux Falls store faces claims of religious appropriations as temple calls for an apology
Sioux Falls business target of religious appropriation, temple calls for apology
Brunch Food
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor
An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense...
Couple charged with public indecency after ‘sex offense’ at amusement park’s haunted house
The fossa pups are the first of their species to be born at the Chester Zoo. They are now 12...
Zoo welcomes adorable, rare fossa triplets

Latest News

Dave Krauth to retire after one final season as Augie WBB Coach
This will be final season for Dave Krauth as Augie Women’s Basketball Coach
Stig looking forward to Saturday's rivalry game with USD in Brookings
Big game for both teams Saturday in Brookings and Stig is looking forward to it
Harrisburg boys golf team peaked at the right time!
Tuesday was a big day for the Harrisburg boys golf program as they peaked at the right time
Reese Jansa named National HS Golfer of the Year!
National honors for Reese Jansa