USF Cougars looking ahead for bigger things after winning Key to the City game against Augie

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -No Key to the City game between Sioux Falls and Augustana will probably ever top the first one they played in 2012 when the Cougars edged the Vikings by a point in double overtime.

Ten years later the tenth game sure tried to. In the battle of 4-0 teams it looked like Sioux Falls was comfortably cruising to their fifth win, up 31-10 in the fourth quarter with 10:03 to go .

That’s when Augustana mounted a furious comeback, getting within seven with 3:45 to play. But the Cougars made the leade stand up and kept the Key to the City... and also has them eyeing some bigger trophies in the coming months!

Running Back Thuro Reisdorfer said, ”I think it just gives us that edge because we know that, in a tough time, we can go out and finish things, drive down the field if we need to. So I think it’s just back against the wall we’re ready to take it on.”

Head Coach Jon Anderson said, ”This team I told them in pregame that it’s starting to feel like something special which just swells my heart with love and pride for this football team. They’re a brotherhood.”

The Coo return to Bob Young Field on Saturday to host a Southwest Minnesota State team that’s off to a 4-1 start under new head coach Scott Underwood. Augustana meanwhile heads to Upper Iowa

