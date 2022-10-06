Avera Medical Minute
A chance to share feedback at the 2035 Downtown Plan public workshop Oct. 13

Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives from the City of Sioux Falls announced a public workshop will allow the public to provide insight and their vision for the City as they update the 2035 Downtown Plan.

Engagement will kick off with a public workshop at the Downtown Library, 200 North Dakota Avenue, on Thursday, Oct. 13. Two separate sessions are available from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m.

All interested stakeholders are encouraged to attend the public workshop to provide their insight and vision for downtown’s future. According to the press release, the workshop will include a presentation summarizing the results of the public engagement process and the market analysis, as well as a series of engagement exercises to help gain additional feedback for the plan.

The updated plan will address land use, downtown growth, commercial and retail development, housing, safety, transportation and infrastructure, parks and recreation, and community facilities and services.

To stay up to date on the planning process and additional opportunities for engagement, visit SiouxFalls.Org/Downtown.

