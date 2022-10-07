Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Thursday, October 6th

Girl Tennis, Battle Ax, Josh Manchigiah, USF Football, USD VB
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Rain moved Girls “AA” tennis indoors in Rapid on day one. The Battle Ax is a big game for Pipestone and Luverne. A former Jackrabbit returns to Brookings as a Coyote. The Cougars have great team chemistry and USD rallies to beat St. Thomas in Summit League volleyball.

