Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Coyotes rally past St. Thomas in Summit League volleyball

USD drops first set but roars back to win match 3-1 in St. Paul
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, MN (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota (15-2, 4-1 Summit) received a match-high 19 kills from Madison Harms and a match-high 29 digs from Lolo Weideman in a four-set victory over St. Thomas. Game scores went 26-28, 25-18, 25-13, 25-19.

Who Stood Out

South Dakota had a healthy offensive effort tonight with three hitters in double digits, including both middle blockers. But it was Harms’ 19 kills and .323 hitting clip that led the Coyotes to the four-set victory. Harms also added a match-high six blocks, including three solo blocks.

For St. Thomas (2-16, 0-6 Summit) it was outside hitter Lauren Galvin, who tallied 18 kills and nine digs while hitting .224.

Turning Point

The Tommies came out strong to start set one, holding the lead until a kill from Elizabeth Juhnke gave the Coyotes their first lead of the set at 13-12. It was all tied up at 23-23 with the two sides trading set points until a kill from Galvin and an attack error from USD gave St. Thomas the first set win. The Coyotes took an early 7-2 lead in set two to set the tone for the rest of the match, hitting .441 and .452 in sets three and four, respectively, to finish the match.

Notable

  • Evelyn Diederich recorded a career-high 14 kills and totaled a match-high 21 points for the Coyotes.
  • Brynn Paumen added a career-high 15 kills while hitting .667 percent.
  • Brooklyn Schram finished with 35 assists and freshman Madi Woodin recorded a career-high 18 assists.
  • Juhnke added 15 digs in addition to her nine kills and three blocks.

Quotable

“Tonight was absolutely a team win,” said head coach Leanne Williamson. “We got better as a team as the match progressed and that is something that we have been talking a lot about as a group. Brynn was outstanding tonight! She scored the ball at a high rate on the offensive end, and disrupted their offense with her block. Lolo also had a great match on the defensive end as she continues to anchor our defense. When we were faced with adversity today, we responded in a positive way which helped us earn that win.”

Up Next

The Coyotes head to Western Illinois for a noon matchup on Saturday.

Recap courtesy USD Athletics

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Sioux Falls store faces claims of religious appropriations as temple calls for an apology
Sioux Falls business target of religious appropriation, temple calls for apology
Brunch Food
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor
An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense...
Couple charged with public indecency after ‘sex offense’ at amusement park’s haunted house
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots

Latest News

Former Jackrabbit returns to Brookings Saturday as a Coyote
Former Jackrabbit Josh Manchigiah will return to Brookings Saturday as a Coyote
Pipestone anxious to keep Battle Ax after Friday's rivalry game with Luverne
Pipestone to host Friday night’s Battle Ax game for bragging rights with Luverne
USF's team chemistry has played key role in unbeaten season
USF chemistry has helped Cougars to 5-0 start in college football
Lincoln leads, RC Stevens in unbeaten after Day One of State "AA" Girls Tennis
Lincoln leads after Day One of the Girls State “AA” Tennis Tournament, but RC Stevens is unbeaten