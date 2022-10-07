SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just six miles south of Sioux Falls you can find the Haunted Farm, where Paula Bell and her team have enjoyed providing scares and fun to thousands of guests over the past 8 years.

“The laughter and the good times that are out here. Yeah, you’re hearing people scream but for every person that screams they got about four people that are laughing at them at the same time,” Paula Bell said, the owner of the Haunted Farm.

It’s a big area with different attractions, including a haunted barn, haunted woods, and a trail of terror.

There are also less scary things to do, such as a hay ride, checking out the live animals, and a snack shack.

“You’re not standing in line, you’re actually out here having fun. We’re always evolving and getting new things out here because we basically have to tear down and put it all back up again,” Bell said.

It takes an army to put the whole area together, including Paula’s 7 grandchildren, 50 actors, as well as others.

“A lot of it is just figuring out what would scare and then trying to extract that and project it so other people can experience that as well,” Josh Shepperd said, a designer at the Haunted Farm.

A lot of what adds to the terror is the natural location of a secluded farm.

“Don’t come in expecting a typical haunted because that’s not what it is, it’s not your traditional haunted house,” Shepperd said.

The Haunted Farm is open from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM every Friday and Saturday until the end of October.

“Just have fun and be ready to be scared,” Shepperd said.

It costs $25 to view all the attractions and they estimate you’ll spend at least an hour and a half on the farm.

You can find the location and learn more about the Haunted Farm by checking out their Facebook Page.

Freaky Friday: Haunted Farm in Worthing South Dakota 1

Freaky Friday: Haunted Farm in Worthing South Dakota 2

Freaky Friday: Haunted Farm in Worthing South Dakota 3

Freaky Friday: Haunted Farm in Worthing South Dakota 4

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.