A frosty Friday

Friday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Friday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have Freeze Warnings over much of the Dakota News Now coverage area until 10 a.m. CDT.

We’ll continue to see more sunshine on Friday across the area, but highs will only get into the lower 50s once again. We could see more frost and freeze conditions Friday night into Saturday morning, but the good news is we should start to warm up over the weekend. Most of us will have highs back in the 60s Saturday with mid to upper 60s returning Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, our warm up continues! We’ll be back in the upper 60s and low 70s for the first half of next week. In fact, we should stay in that ballpark through most of the week. It looks like we’ll stay dry other than a slight chance of rain Tuesday. As for the remainder of next week, dry conditions are favored with temperatures in the 60s to the lower 70s. Overnight lows will be above freezing.

