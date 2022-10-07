Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

A Frosty Friday

Temps Warm up this Weekend
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have Freeze Warnings over much of the Dakota News Now coverage area until 10 a.m. CDT.

We’ll continue to see more sunshine on Friday across the area, but highs will only get into the lower 50s once again. We could see more frost and freeze conditions Friday night into Saturday morning, but the good news is we should start to warm up over the weekend. Most of us will have highs back in the 60s Saturday with mid to upper 60s returning Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, our warm up continues! We’ll be back in the upper 60s and low 70s for the first half of next week. In fact, we should stay in that ballpark through most of the week. It looks like we’ll stay dry other than a slight chance of rain Tuesday. As for the remainder of next week, dry conditions are favored with temperatures in the 60s to the lower 70s. Overnight lows will be above freezing.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Sioux Falls Police Car
Police: Attempted exchange of goods turned robbery in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls store faces claims of religious appropriations as temple calls for an apology
Sioux Falls business target of religious appropriation, temple calls for apology
Rachela Dirksen says "Bruce" is better behaved than most dogs
Pig owner fighting to make “house hogs” legal in Mitchell
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Freezing Conditions for Many
thu
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Thursday Night Weather Update
Warmer for the Weekend
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday Team Weather
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast