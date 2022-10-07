Lincoln leads after Day One of the Girls State “AA” Tennis Tournament, but RC Stevens is unbeaten

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Lincoln Patriots were leading much of the day at the State “AA” Girls Tennis Tournament in Rapid City and technically were still ahead when play was stopped Thursday night. But rain caused havoc and only one round of singles was finished on Thursday, so team scores are much lower than normal. RC Stevens had not lost a match and will most likely have the team lead once second round matches are complete.

They got as far as they could inside Thursday and finally stopped play at 9:30 MT with several matches to get caught up on Friday.

Play resumes Friday morning outside weather permitting. They played at the Tennis Center of the Black Hills on Thursday.

Team Scores

1. Lincoln 226

2. RC Stevens 200

3. O’Gorman 194

4. Watertown 175

5. Brandon Valley 165

