A look inside The Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety’s new “trauma-informed” facility

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On November 15, the Children’s Inn will officially become the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety. The organization will also officially open the doors to their brand new, 96-bed facility near downtown Sioux Falls.

The facility is the only domestic violence shelter in Sioux Falls, and offers a safe place for victims of violence to regroup, recover,and rebuild their lives.

