Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

A look inside The Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety’s new “trauma-informed” facility

By Anndrea Anderson
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On November 15, the Children’s Inn will officially become the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety. The organization will also officially open the doors to their brand new, 96-bed facility near downtown Sioux Falls.

The facility is the only domestic violence shelter in Sioux Falls, and offers a safe place for victims of violence to regroup, recover,and rebuild their lives.

More information, including how to donate to the organization, can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Sioux Falls store faces claims of religious appropriations as temple calls for an apology
Sioux Falls business target of religious appropriation, temple calls for apology
Brunch Food
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor
An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense...
Couple charged with public indecency after ‘sex offense’ at amusement park’s haunted house
Ricky Charles Houck is facing charges including 2nd-Degree and 3rd-Degree Rape and three counts...
62-year-old in Minnehaha County jail facing multiple rape charges

Latest News

A look inside The Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety’s new “trauma-informed” facility
A look inside The Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety’s new “trauma-informed” facility
Ashley Washagesic, a single mother from Aberdeen, saw her rent go up by 48% this year.
Single mother in Aberdeen saw rent increased by 48%
“From the moment the pipeline blew at 7:07 pm, and the moment that people started passing out,...
Residents near CO2 pipeline rupture in Mississippi share their story
books generic
Siouxland Libraries’ collection makes connections to South Dakota