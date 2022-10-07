Northwestern football team raises funds for Avera Cancer Institute

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Trey Bourelle, a senior at Northwestern High School, lost his grandmother to breast cancer six years ago. For the last two years, he has enlisted the help of his fellow football teammates to give back to the cancer institute that treated her.

Bourelle first wanted to begin honoring his grandmother during Breast Cancer Awareness Month when he was in his sophomore season of football.

”My sophomore year, two years ago, it started with me wearing a pink bandana that I wrote my grandma’s name on,” said Bourelle.

During his junior year, his team stepped up to help him out. They sold wristbands and held a silent auction during their last home game of the 2021 season to raise $2,300 for the Avera Cancer Institute in the Don and Carmen Meyer Center of Excellence in Aberdeen.

This year, the team is expanding the fundraiser. They’ve partnered with the Northwestern volleyball team to raise funds during their home game against Groton on October 12th. The football team be selling wristbands for a free-will donation at that game and at their final home game against Warner on October 14th. All three schools have come together to sell T-shirts, and there will be a silent auction during halftime of the football game.

The team’s goal this year is to raise $5,000. All proceeds will once again go toward the Avera Cancer Institute in Aberdeen, which the football team visited on Thursday.

Bourelle says he and Avera wanted the team to see what exactly they’re fundraising for.

“It was really awesome because everybody was on-board. Everybody has known my story. Right away when I walked in, it was a little emotional just because of the memories that I brought back with my grandma,” said Bourelle.

The team vested with staff and toured the treatments the center offers.

“Being able to see that and get to go through that, me and my teammates are so ever grateful that we have been able to be here and just see and empathize with those patients,” said Bourelle.

The team even got to hold the Espy that legendary Northern State University men’s basketball coach, Don Meyer, won in 2009.

”That was really cool. I never knew that they had something like that here. So yeah, it was really awesome to hold that,” said Bourelle.

Bourelle’s coach, Ben Buisker, says he’s proud of Bourelle’s determination to give back.

”Being that age and willing to take on a project like this and give that money to a cause so big, that is just impressive,” said Buisker.

For Bourelle, he’s just trying to honor the memory of his grandmother.

”I just hope that she’s proud of me. I’ve been told by other people that she would be. That just brings tears to my eyes because she was my everything. She is my everything, and I represent her everyday,” said Bourelle.

