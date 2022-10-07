Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

NTSB releases preliminary report on Yankton gyrocopter crash

According to the Federal Avian Administration (FAA), the aircraft was an AG-915 Spartan...
According to the Federal Avian Administration (FAA), the aircraft was an AG-915 Spartan helicopter that crashed northwest of Chan Gurney Municipal Airport in Yankton, S.D., around 10:30 a.m.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on a fatal crash near Yankton last month.

The report shows that the gyrocopter crashed on private property shortly after take off from Chan Gurney Municipal Airport in Yankton on September 27.

The aircraft was heavily damaged by fire after the crash.

According to maintenance records, the pilot, who was later identified by the Yankton County Sheriff as Kevin Rehm, 65, built the gyrocopter in August.

Records show Rehm did some maintenance work on the gyrocopter just three days before the crash.

Rehm had logged nearly 38 flight hours in the aircraft.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Sioux Falls Police Car
Police: Attempted exchange of goods turned robbery in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls store faces claims of religious appropriations as temple calls for an apology
Sioux Falls business target of religious appropriation, temple calls for apology
Rachela Dirksen says "Bruce" is better behaved than most dogs
Pig owner fighting to make “house hogs” legal in Mitchell
A 'Stranger Things' Halloween display will reopen this weekend.
‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display allowed to reopen

Latest News

Freaky Friday: Haunted Farm in Worthing, SD
Freaky Friday: Haunted Farm in Worthing South Dakota
Freaky Friday: Haunted Farm in Worthing South Dakota
Freaky Friday: Haunted Farm in Worthing South Dakota
Proponents of CO2 pipelines say a similar leak would be next to impossible, while those against...
Residents near CO2 pipeline rupture in Mississippi share their story
Freaky Friday: Haunted Farm in Worthing South Dakota 4
Freaky Friday: Haunted Farm in Worthing South Dakota 4