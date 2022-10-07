NTSB releases preliminary report on Yankton gyrocopter crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on a fatal crash near Yankton last month.

The report shows that the gyrocopter crashed on private property shortly after take off from Chan Gurney Municipal Airport in Yankton on September 27.

The aircraft was heavily damaged by fire after the crash.

According to maintenance records, the pilot, who was later identified by the Yankton County Sheriff as Kevin Rehm, 65, built the gyrocopter in August.

Records show Rehm did some maintenance work on the gyrocopter just three days before the crash.

Rehm had logged nearly 38 flight hours in the aircraft.

