Pipestone to host Friday night’s Battle Ax game for bragging rights with Luverne

Arrows want to keep the Battle Ax in their trophy case
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIPESTONE, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Pipestone Arrows have picked right up where they left off last season by going unbeaten to this point in the season.

But Friday’s night’s game against Luverne is always the biggest game of the year because of the rivalry. Scott Boomgaarden had high hopes for this year’s team with Kellen Johnson back at QB... But his reason was optimism was also based on another big strength of his team. ”Luverne’s in our conference and whether it’s basketball, volleyball there are some Battle Ax chants going back and forth. It’s one of the coolest rivalries I’ve been a part of so. Sometimes you just want to pad up and get out there. It’s just the honest truth. That’s the first thing you see when you want into our school is the Battle Ax in the trophy case. Our community thrives on having that thing in town so.”

The 65th Battle Ax game is tomorrow night in Pipestone and we’ll be there. Zach Borg will get there early for the tailgating and will be in the early newscasts as he normally is on Football Fridays. The Arrows want to keep the Ax in their trophy case and Todd Oye wants it back in Luverne. Scott was on Calling All Sports today and Todd was yesterday.

