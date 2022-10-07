Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Police investigating attempted ATM theft with bulldozer

Sioux Falls Police investigating attempted ATM theft with bulldozer
Attempted ATM theft with bulldozer in Sioux Falls(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Officers were called to a credit union near 41st street and Sycamore Avenue early Friday morning.

There, they found a bulldozer had damaged an ATM outside of the business.

Police say no one was on scene when they arrived and the bulldozer was still running.

The ATM sustained damage, however no money was taken from the machine, police say.

Police are working with the credit union to recover surveillance footage.

No arrests have been made.

