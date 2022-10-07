USF chemistry has helped Cougars to 5-0 start in college football

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Last Saturday’s Key to the City gave the USF Cougars a huge boost in terms of confidence moving forward. There’s no doubt they have plenty of talent on both sides of the ball. They built an impressive 31-10 lead on Augie’s home field where they have not lost since the rivalry was renewed in 2012.

But they also have something else working for them which doesn’t show up in the stats. Chemistry!

Zach Durfee, USF DL says, ”It’s outstanding. We are literally brothers man. Everyone on this team I love to death and we fight for each other and we keep scratching and clawing until we’re going to win man so.”

Landon Freeman, USF RB says, ”The team chemistry is out of the roof. I think it’s probably the best it’s ever been. And I think that if we just keep doing what we do down the road it will just keep being successful so.”

The great running game with Thuro and Landon, who caught this TD pass Saturday, along with a stifling defense gave the Cougars plenty of confidence against Augie and also moving forward. They host a 4-1 SMSU team Saturday as Scott Underwood has the Mustangs program going in the right direction.

