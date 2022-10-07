Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

USF chemistry has helped Cougars to 5-0 start in college football

By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Last Saturday’s Key to the City gave the USF Cougars a huge boost in terms of confidence moving forward. There’s no doubt they have plenty of talent on both sides of the ball. They built an impressive 31-10 lead on Augie’s home field where they have not lost since the rivalry was renewed in 2012.

But they also have something else working for them which doesn’t show up in the stats. Chemistry!

Zach Durfee, USF DL says, ”It’s outstanding. We are literally brothers man. Everyone on this team I love to death and we fight for each other and we keep scratching and clawing until we’re going to win man so.”

Landon Freeman, USF RB says, ”The team chemistry is out of the roof. I think it’s probably the best it’s ever been. And I think that if we just keep doing what we do down the road it will just keep being successful so.”

The great running game with Thuro and Landon, who caught this TD pass Saturday, along with a stifling defense gave the Cougars plenty of confidence against Augie and also moving forward. They host a 4-1 SMSU team Saturday as Scott Underwood has the Mustangs program going in the right direction.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Sioux Falls store faces claims of religious appropriations as temple calls for an apology
Sioux Falls business target of religious appropriation, temple calls for apology
Brunch Food
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor
An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense...
Couple charged with public indecency after ‘sex offense’ at amusement park’s haunted house
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots

Latest News

Former Jackrabbit returns to Brookings Saturday as a Coyote
Former Jackrabbit Josh Manchigiah will return to Brookings Saturday as a Coyote
Pipestone anxious to keep Battle Ax after Friday's rivalry game with Luverne
Pipestone to host Friday night’s Battle Ax game for bragging rights with Luverne
Lincoln leads, RC Stevens in unbeaten after Day One of State "AA" Girls Tennis
Lincoln leads after Day One of the Girls State “AA” Tennis Tournament, but RC Stevens is unbeaten
USD rallies to win in volleyball at St. Thomas
Coyotes rally past St. Thomas in Summit League volleyball