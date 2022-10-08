A beautiful Saturday ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The past few days we have had chilly days and cold nights which has likely putting an end to the growing season, but we are in for a beautiful Saturday.

High pressure is centered to our southeast, so we’ll have a mainly sunny sky with some clouds moving in to the afternoon thanks to a weak low pressure moving in towards Fargo. Winds will be out of the west at 5-15 mph with highs in the 60s to near 70.

It won’t be as chilly tonight with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Winds will be light out of the west with lows in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Sunday will feature a clear to partly cloudy sky with winds turning northerly and highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

We’ll have a clear to partly cloudy sky to begin next week with winds becoming breezy out of the south Tuesday. Temperatures will climb into the 70s and a few locations could get into the lower 80s Tuesday.

A strong cold front moves through Tuesday night, which could bring a few widely scattered showers Tuesday night into Wednesday, but most models show little to no accumulation with it. Temperatures tumble back into the 60s Wednesday with 50s to end next week.

