FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-65th Battle Axe Game At Pipestone!

PIPESTONE, MN (Dakota News Now) - The Pipestone Arrows and Luverne Cardinals played for the Battle Axe for the 65th time and our Dakota News Now Football Friday Tailgate Tour made its way into Minnesota for the rivalry game in Pipestone!

Click on the video viewer above to get some history on the Battle Axe and hear from Luverne’s Todd Oye, plus get a live look in at our Metro Sports TV Game of the Week between Lincoln and Brandon Valley!

In the video viewer below we hear from Pipestone and get the Dakota News Now Sports Puppy’s pick!

Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.