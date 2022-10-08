FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 7 (10-7-22)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The chill of October gave way to some hot action on the high school gridiron in the first Football Friday of October!

Click on the video viewer above to check out the results, action and FUN from Week 7 featuring highlights from 14 prep football games in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa and Southwest Minnesota! Following that we’ve got bonus coverage of the final round of the South Dakota State AA Girls Tennis Tournament.

Featured prep football games include:

-Jefferson @ RC Stevens

-RC Central @ Harrisburg

-Washington @ O’Gorman

-Brandon Valley @ Lincoln

-Spearfish @ Tea

-Brookings @ Aberdeen

-Chamberlain @ Dell Rapids

-Beresford @ SF Christian

-West Central @ Winner

-Tri-Valley @ Elk Point-Jefferson

-Hitchcock-Tulare @ De Smet

-Luverne @ Pipestone

-Sheldon @ Central Lyon

-Sibley-Ocheyedan @ West Sioux

