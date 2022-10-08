JACKRABBIT STATE: SDSU dominates USD in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One year after South Dakota stunned South Dakota State on a hail mary on the final play of regulation to win, there were no miracles this time for the Coyotes.

The arch rival Jackrabbits left no room for it.

Behind a punishing defense that held USD to just 136 total yards of offense, and 108 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Isaiah Davis, SDSU dominated their rivals over the final three quarters to win 28-3.

The victory snapped a two game Coyote winning streak and also marked the first time in four years the rivalry game was played in Brookings. The second sellout of more than 19,000 in Dana J, Dykhouse Stadium saw the Rabbits improve to 5-1 and set up a showdown for the Dakota Marker next Saturday in Fargo against North Dakota State.

USD falls to 1-4 and will visit Illinois State next Saturday.

