Photo of Starbucks employee praying with customer goes viral: ‘This is worth talking about’

A social media post showing a Starbucks employee in Arkansas praying with a customer went viral this week. (Source: KAIT)
By Hayden Savage and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - A special moment captured at an Arkansas-area Starbucks is catching a lot of attention while helping spread a few smiles.

KAIT reports a social media post showing a Starbucks employee praying with a customer in the drive-thru went viral this week. The post received hundreds of comments, shares and likes since first being posted on Wednesday.

Tanya Hinsley captured the moment and shared the picture on her social media account, saying, “This is worth talking about.”

Hinsley shared that Carrie, the Starbucks employee, is a staple at the store and deserves all the recognition that she receives.

