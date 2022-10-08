Women’s Wave rally takes place in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -People gathered together today in Sioux Falls for a women’s wave rally.

These rallies took place across the country today in support of abortion rights.

The rally in Sioux Falls featured a variety of keynote speakers such as Rep. Erin Healy, the wife of gubernatorial democratic candidate Jamie Smith, a local OB/GYN, a Lincoln High School senior, and many more.

Michele Brace and Tiffany Campbell organized the event because they felt the need to step up.

“When we found out there was going to be a National Day of Action, Michele and I thought we should plan one to have Sioux Falls be involved,” said Tiffany Campbell, event co-organizer.

Timing also played a significant role.

“We are exactly one month out from election day, so we’re out here to encourage people to vote early, vote on election day, register to vote if you’re not already,” said Campbell.

Brace says she felt personally impacted by the supreme court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

“I have a seventeen-year-old daughter and this hits close to home for me and also just being a woman, just a feeling of just losing those right,” said Michele Brace, event co-organizer.

She hopes the rally will encourage people to act.

“This was set up as just a place where everyone here who is fighting the fight. People can walk around and see what’s going on and see if something appeals to them,” said Brace.

Those at the rally say they were thankful for the turnout and want to encourage everyone to vote.

