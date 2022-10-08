Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Women’s Wave rally takes place in Sioux Falls

By Baylee Peterson
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -People gathered together today in Sioux Falls for a women’s wave rally.

These rallies took place across the country today in support of abortion rights.

The rally in Sioux Falls featured a variety of keynote speakers such as Rep. Erin Healy, the wife of gubernatorial democratic candidate Jamie Smith, a local OB/GYN, a Lincoln High School senior, and many more.

Michele Brace and Tiffany Campbell organized the event because they felt the need to step up.

“When we found out there was going to be a National Day of Action, Michele and I thought we should plan one to have Sioux Falls be involved,” said Tiffany Campbell, event co-organizer.

Timing also played a significant role.

“We are exactly one month out from election day, so we’re out here to encourage people to vote early, vote on election day, register to vote if you’re not already,” said Campbell.

Brace says she felt personally impacted by the supreme court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

“I have a seventeen-year-old daughter and this hits close to home for me and also just being a woman, just a feeling of just losing those right,” said Michele Brace, event co-organizer.

She hopes the rally will encourage people to act.

“This was set up as just a place where everyone here who is fighting the fight. People can walk around and see what’s going on and see if something appeals to them,” said Brace.

Those at the rally say they were thankful for the turnout and want to encourage everyone to vote.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted ATM theft with bulldozer in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls Police investigating attempted ATM theft with bulldozer
Freaky Friday: Haunted Farm in Worthing, SD
Freaky Friday: Haunted Farm in Worthing South Dakota
FILE PHOTO - Pictured are several Transgender Pride flags. A television reporter in Des Moines,...
Iowa reporter announces on newscast that she is transgender
Dakota News Now's premier high school football highlight show returns for the 2022 season
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 7 (10-7-22)
Sioux Falls Police Car
Police: Attempted exchange of goods turned robbery in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Women's Wave rally takes place in Sioux Falls
Saturday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Saturday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Saturday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
First Alert Forecast: A beautiful Saturday ahead
TAILGATE TOUR-Luverne Cardinals