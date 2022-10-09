Avera Medical Minute
First Alert Forecast: Pleasant and mild through Tuesday

Cold front to bring changes midweek
Sunday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Sunday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team(Dakota News Now)
By Austin Haskins
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After a cold start to our Saturday, temperatures rebounded nicely Saturday afternoon and our Sunday overall will be nice once again with slightly warmer temperatures.

A weak area of lower pressure and a cold front will continue to drift south, so we’ll have a clear to partly cloudy sky for today. Highs will top in the mid 60s to mid 70s with winds turning from the west to the north and northwest at 5-15 mph.

Tonight we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with a light north wind turning east to southeast overnight and lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

We’ll have a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky Monday with winds turning southerly and highs in the 70s.

Tuesday will feature a clear to partly cloudy once again with a strong southerly wind, but winds will be turning northwesterly Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night as a cold front passes through. Highs top out in the 70s and 80s with the warmest temperatures southeast. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms could develop along and east of I-29 Tuesday evening, and the Storm Prediction Center has now introduced a level one out of five risk for a strong to severe thunderstorm along and southeast of a line from Vermillion to New Ulm.

Behind the front, a few widely scattered showers Wednesday, but the story will be the strong northwest winds and we could see wind gusts as high as 45 mph. Temperatures tumble back into the 50s and 60s with lows in the 30s.

