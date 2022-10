LAKE NORDEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vandalism incident that occurred in rural Lake Norden on Saturday.

It was reported that someone drove over a street sign and then continued driving in a field.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (605) 783-3232.

