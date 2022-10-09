Sioux Falls opens second half of the season with big win over SMSU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The No. 17 University of Sioux Falls football team picked up their sixth win of the season securing their 28th consecutive winning season. USF leads all of Division II with 28 winning seasons and sits just 4th in all NCAA divisions for the most consecutive winning seasons.

USF opened the game on top with a 22 yard, opening drive touchdown from Adam Mullen to Carter Slykhuis to put the Coo up 7-0. The Cougars would then go on to score on their second drive of the game with Thuro Reisdorfer breaking free for a 28-yard touchdown, followed by a 23-yard touchdown from Landon Freeman. Reisdorfer and Freeman would go on to both have 100+ yard days along with two rushing touchdowns apiece. Sioux Falls ended the first quarter leading 28-0 off a 47-yard touchdown from Reisdorfer.

SMSU opened the second quarter with a 3-yard rushing touchdown which was answered by a 75-yard rushing touchdown by Landon Freeman. Sioux Falls would end the first half with a 28 point lead. After returning from the half, the Mustangs would march the ball down the field, resulting in a 4-yard touchdown narrowing the score to 35-14 which ultimately would be the final score of the game.

Reisdorfer collected his 40th career touchdown, 5th season 100+ yard game and 16th career 100+ yard game all while hitting a 3,000 career yards milestone. Freeman had a breakout day as he led the Coo with 136 rushing yards picking up his 1st 100+ yard game and 7th touchdown of the season. While with USF, Freeman has tallied six 100+ yard games, 16 touchdowns and 1,244 rushing yards.

The #17 Cougars will be back in action next week as they hit the road to take on the 1-5 University of Mary Marauders. Kick-off is scheduled for 2:00pm at the MDU Community Bowl in Bismarck, ND.

