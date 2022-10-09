West Central girls blank Vermillion to return to State A Championship
Two-time defending state champs win semifinal 4-0
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - West Central’s quest for a third straight State A Girls Soccer Championship, and sixth title in seven years, is one game away from coming to fruition.
The two-time defending champions had no problem with Vermillion on Saturday afternoon in the state semifinals, winning 4-0.
They’ll face Tea next Saturday in Tea for the championship at 7:00 PM.
