West Central girls blank Vermillion to return to State A Championship

Two-time defending state champs win semifinal 4-0
Defeat Vermillion 4-0
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - West Central’s quest for a third straight State A Girls Soccer Championship, and sixth title in seven years, is one game away from coming to fruition.

The two-time defending champions had no problem with Vermillion on Saturday afternoon in the state semifinals, winning 4-0.

They’ll face Tea next Saturday in Tea for the championship at 7:00 PM.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

