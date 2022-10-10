5th annual Sioux Falls Native American Day Parade
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Native American Day Parade is on Native American Day, Monday, October 10th. What better way to celebrate it than attending this event to open a healthy dialogue on conversations surrounding Native Americans and the community through representation and truth. We spoke with committee chair members Char Green, Shaina Yellowback, and Heather Goodface-Ferguson about what to expect for the fifth annual parade.
Event details here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1132225467366343
Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.