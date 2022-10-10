Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

5th annual Sioux Falls Native American Day Parade

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Native American Day Parade is on Native American Day, Monday, October 10th. What better way to celebrate it than attending this event to open a healthy dialogue on conversations surrounding Native Americans and the community through representation and truth. We spoke with committee chair members Char Green, Shaina Yellowback, and Heather Goodface-Ferguson about what to expect for the fifth annual parade.

Event details here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1132225467366343

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Meta is warning that 1 million of its Facebook users' login information may have been...
Facebook warning: 1 million usernames, passwords may have been stolen
Neighbors were stunned to see a for sale sign in a clean front yard of the house that for years...
Hoarder house goes up for sale in California
Pilot program adds 4 million dollars to bring home ownership to South Dakota Reservations
Pilot program brings 4 million dollars to fund mortgages on South Dakota Reservations
People gathered together today in Sioux Falls for a women's wave rally.
Women’s Wave rally takes place in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Monday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Up-and-down temperatures
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 7 (10-9-22)
Coyotes seek consistency
Jacks defense dominates