Coffee shop with indoor play place opens in TEA

TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tea Play Place, a coffee shop for parents who need to relax while their kids play, is now open for business.

The kid friendly coffee shop will have special events for parents and children each week including music classes, yoga and craft classes.

The owners will also offer educational workshops for caregivers and parents including baby-wearing classes led by dietitians and chiropractors and baby weaning classes.

For more information, visit SiouxFalls.Business.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.