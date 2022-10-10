Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Coffee shop with indoor play place opens in TEA

Tea Play Place
Tea Play Place(SiouxFalls.Business)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tea Play Place, a coffee shop for parents who need to relax while their kids play, is now open for business.

The kid friendly coffee shop will have special events for parents and children each week including music classes, yoga and craft classes.

The owners will also offer educational workshops for caregivers and parents including baby-wearing classes led by dietitians and chiropractors and baby weaning classes.

For more information, visit SiouxFalls.Business.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors were stunned to see a for sale sign in a clean front yard of the house that for years...
Hoarder house goes up for sale in California
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Meta is warning that 1 million of its Facebook users' login information may have been...
Facebook warning: 1 million usernames, passwords may have been stolen
Pilot program adds 4 million dollars to bring home ownership to South Dakota Reservations
Pilot program brings 4 million dollars to fund mortgages on South Dakota Reservations
People gathered together today in Sioux Falls for a women's wave rally.
Women’s Wave rally takes place in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Trash
Here’s the impact of using 5 types of reusable items
Flames
Trev’s Corner Bar heavily damaged in fire
The decision to stay open year round was made by the shops new owners after a very successful...
Parlour Ice Cream House announces plan to stay open throughout the Winter
Improvements coming for Dakota News Now channels in Mitchell area