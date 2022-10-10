Coyotes seek consistency in back half of their season

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Yesterday’s 28-3 loss at arch rival South Dakota State marked the end of a gauntlet that was the toughest schedule in the FCS for the South Dakota football team. They are 1-4 after playing the current leader of the FBS’ Big 12 Conference (Kansas State) as well as the first, second and third ranked teams (NDSU, SDSU & Montana) in their own division.

USD’s defense has kept them in games, yet the offense has struggled managing just 27 points in those defeats. There’s still time and a slightly easier schedule ahead, but the Coyotes have to play more complete game to have any shot at making a turnaround.

The Yotes visit Illinois State on Saturday at 2 PM.

