GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 7 (10-2-22)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The past weekend of pigskin some of the biggest crowds of this, or any, football season turn out to watch preps push for the postseason and see the renewal of South Dakota’s biggest in-state college rivalry.

We look back at some of the best sights, sounds and moments in Gridiron Greatness.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.