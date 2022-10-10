Avera Medical Minute
Improvements coming for Dakota News Now channels in Mitchell area

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Viewers in the Mitchell area may have noticed some trouble recently with the over-the-air reception of the Dakota News Now channels, KSFY (ABC), KDLT (NBC) and FOX Sioux Falls.

The KDLV tower in Plankinton is currently operating at a low power status, because of technical issues with the transmitter.

But improvements are on the way.

Dakota News Now has purchased a new transmitter. It is scheduled to be installed before the end of the year.

That new transmitter will improve the strength and reliability of the signal of all channels.

Dakota News Now thanks viewers for their patience while we make these improvements.

