Jackrabbits’ confident defense is dominating

Held USD to 136 total yards of offense in 28-3 victory
State-U Recap
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Coming into South Dakota State’s 2022 football season all the buzz was around an offense filled with some of the top talent in the FCS.

Yet it’s been the Jackrabbit defense that has stolen the show, never more so than yesterday when they shut down arch rival South Dakota during a 28-3 victory.

State held USD to just 136 total yards of offense and six first downs for the entire game. They harassed Coyote quarterback Carson Camp, sacking him seven times and picking him off twice, the last of which came in the endzone when USD had the potential to take a 10-0 lead during the first quarter.

The Jackrabbit offense got on track to put the game away after that, yet it’s clear that State’s defense is leading the way through the first six games of the season.

The Jacks go from one rivalry game to another next Saturday as they visit Fargo to battle North Dakota State for the Dakota Marker at 2:30 PM.

