Parlour Ice Cream House announces plan to stay open throughout the Winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Parlour Ice Cream House first opened its doors in downtown Sioux Falls in 2018.

The shop traditionally closed for the Winter every year but when new owners like Emma Houwman took over Parlour earlier this year they decided the shop will now remain open throughout the year.

”The summer went really well for us and we decided to expand on our hours and what we offer because we think there is so much potential here at Parlour‚” Houwman said.

Houwman isn’t the only one at Parlour who is excited to stay open as Executive Chef Lizzy Nickel hopes the new schedule will bring in more people excited to try her homemade ice cream.

”We want to give everybody a great experience when they come in here, you can tell that the ice cream is made in the shop and made with love by me personally and you just get that great homemade flavoring with good ingredients so we want that to be our pull so people will try it out,” Nickel said.

In addition to being open throughout the year now, Parlour has also added several sandwiches to its menu giving Nickel even more chances to show what makes the shop’s items so special.

”Honestly that is probably my favorite part of it is seeing people enjoy the things that I make with my own hands and the expressions and returning customers knowing I made that and they want to come back for it means a lot to me, Nickel said.

