Road closure timeline extended in Brookings due to utility work

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many community members in Brookings are excited for a new I-29 interchange on the south side of the city, but the closure of a normally busy intersection will have to be extended.

Earlier this week the South Dakota DOT announced that their road closure on 22nd avenue and 20th street south would have to go for a while longer.

The move comes due to unforeseeable utility delays.

The project manager, Waylon Blasius says they did not want to extend the timeline, but it makes sense because the city will be able to combine projects in that area.

“Right here at 22nd avenue and 20th street south, there is the interchange project and then another project actually going on in town that’s independent from that. both had work to be done at his intersection and so we tried to piggyback the work on top of each other, so we didn’t have two sperate closures.” said Waylon Blasius, project manager.

In fact, Blasius says this actually shortens the amount of time the road will be closed.

“By overlapping the construction, we were able to shorten that to sixty days and in our mind that was a better result than having two sperate forty-five-day closures,” said Blasius.

While it might be a pain for those taking the detour now, he says it was needed in the long run.

“Brookings is a town that’s growing exponentially, and a lot of the growth is to the south of town, there’s also a lot of growth to the east in some small communities and so this interchange will help connect the smaller communities in the east back to Brookings,” said Blasius.

Edgebrook Golf Course is near the road closure. Clubhouse manager, Gary Moen says the closure has not impacted on his business significantly

‘We really haven’t had a whole lot of complaints, there’s a few people that live right across here, so they don’t have more than a two-minute drive now it’s a ten-minute drive but other than that it’s been really good,” said Gary Moen, Edgebrook Golf Course clubhouse manager.

He believes the new interchange will help increase traffic in that area of town.

“I’ve talked to fifty people in the last couple of years that say, I’ve driven on this course so many times and haven’t played it. I think if they can see that they can pop right off there and they’re at a course in two minutes, I think it will have a lot more drive in traffic than we’ve had in the past,” said Moen.

Blasius says 20th street will be open to the public in mid-October with the completed interchange expected to be finished in July of next year.

