Scholar of the Week: Britton-Hecla senior eager to help others and interested in pursuing the medical field

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Labeled as a true leader, Alyssa James is always the first to volunteer when needed at Britton-Hecla High School.

“We love having Alyssa in the classroom, she’s always the first one to help out with things. She’s been in the student council all of her years, I believe. She’s definitely the one we go to when we need a helping hand at something. She’s a very intelligent young lady. She does very well in her classes,” said Britton-Hecla English teacher Jenna Peters.

Her mother is the principal and is just one of the many reasons she has a close bond with the school.

“We have the best teachers here, they do a good job of pushing me and they always try to get me to be better,” said Alyssa.

“This is the best school I think, might be a little biased though,” said Alyssa.

Having a 4.0 GPA and being a Scholar is no small feat to Alyssa.

“It means something very honorable, I am very honored to have this. I didn’t know it was happening so I was surprised as well, but it was very nice that people are watching me and noticing that,” said Alyssa.

She hopes to pursue medicine and has yet to pick a school.

“I actually am between SDSU and NDSU which is kind of funny but I am thinking about going into the medical field, I don’t know where, but I am thinking the medical field,” said Alyssa.

Alyssa is leaving behind strong relationships with her teachers and peers but knows she’ll always have a strong support system back home.

“I’m going to be sad to see her go because I love her dearly, I’m going to be sad to see her go. She’s just a wonderful kid, I don’t know. I feel like she’s one of my daughters sometimes, so it’s going to be really hard to see her go,” said Peters.

