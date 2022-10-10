Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Scholar of the Week: Britton-Hecla senior eager to help others and interested in pursuing the medical field

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Labeled as a true leader, Alyssa James is always the first to volunteer when needed at Britton-Hecla High School.

“We love having Alyssa in the classroom, she’s always the first one to help out with things. She’s been in the student council all of her years, I believe. She’s definitely the one we go to when we need a helping hand at something. She’s a very intelligent young lady. She does very well in her classes,” said Britton-Hecla English teacher Jenna Peters.

Her mother is the principal and is just one of the many reasons she has a close bond with the school.

“We have the best teachers here, they do a good job of pushing me and they always try to get me to be better,” said Alyssa.

“This is the best school I think, might be a little biased though,” said Alyssa.

Having a 4.0 GPA and being a Scholar is no small feat to Alyssa.

“It means something very honorable, I am very honored to have this. I didn’t know it was happening so I was surprised as well, but it was very nice that people are watching me and noticing that,” said Alyssa.

She hopes to pursue medicine and has yet to pick a school.

“I actually am between SDSU and NDSU which is kind of funny but I am thinking about going into the medical field, I don’t know where, but I am thinking the medical field,” said Alyssa.

Alyssa is leaving behind strong relationships with her teachers and peers but knows she’ll always have a strong support system back home.

“I’m going to be sad to see her go because I love her dearly, I’m going to be sad to see her go. She’s just a wonderful kid, I don’t know. I feel like she’s one of my daughters sometimes, so it’s going to be really hard to see her go,” said Peters.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Meta is warning that 1 million of its Facebook users' login information may have been...
Facebook warning: 1 million usernames, passwords may have been stolen
Neighbors were stunned to see a for sale sign in a clean front yard of the house that for years...
Hoarder house goes up for sale in California
Pilot program adds 4 million dollars to bring home ownership to South Dakota Reservations
Pilot program brings 4 million dollars to fund mortgages on South Dakota Reservations
People gathered together today in Sioux Falls for a women's wave rally.
Women’s Wave rally takes place in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Driven senior at W-SS
Scholar of the Week: Olivia Akin
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Castlewood senior eager to help others after graduating
Centerville High School senior Lane Johnson is our Scholar of the Week.
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Star senior at Centerville High School
Students in classroom
Matters of the State: Proposed education standards; inflation fueling farm concerns