Sea lion spotted in the middle of the road, assisted back to tidelands

A sea lion is safely back in the ocean after it got lost and stranded on a street in Alaska. (Source: Valdez Police Department/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDEZ, Alaska (Gray News) – A sea lion is safely back in the ocean after it got lost and stranded on a street in Alaska.

According to the Valdez Police Department, officers got a call about a sea lion wandering in the road. Police said when officers arrived, the animal looked distressed and tired.

Police said thanks to some “creative vehicle herding” by officers and a local resident, they were able to get the sea lion safely back to the tidelands.

In a Facebook post, the police department said it was “a legit happy ending for all of us and our new friend.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

