State, city leaders improving infrastructure in Valentine

VALENTINE, Neb. (Dakota News Now) - Part of the road along Valentine’s main street has not had a major reconstruction project since the 1930s. The second oldest stretch of road within Nebraska is getting a makeover in more ways than one from the Department of Transportation. Crews are redoing the road and also making some extra modifications to the sidewalks. Opportunistically, city leaders are replacing water and sewer infrastructure underneath and call it a once-in-a-lifetime chance because the city will not have to pay to take out and reinstall concrete.

“Not only will they have a new water line, storm sewer, sanitary sewer underneath, [and] the pavement to serve the downtown businesses there,” said Mark Kovar with Nebraska’s Department of Transportation. “It basically gives the downtown area a new facelift with new pavement and new sidewalks.” The nearly $10 million project is ahead of schedule and should finish up in the fall of 2023.

