The stories within the Native American Day parade in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hundreds lined the street of Downtown Sioux Falls Monday for the Native American Day parade, but the day took on a different meaning for everyone.

Some took part in the parade to spread the joy of Native American Day in a variety of ways, such as dance.

“I was dancing, dancing for whoever can’t dance, dancing for my ancestors. Doing whatever I can to make people happy, and whoever can’t dance,” Thomas Billie said.

Shaun Garnette expresses his feelings through ho pejuta, also known as the medicine voice.

“We’re medicine voice because we bring the medicine to the people. That drum brings people alive. You can see the faces in the crowd change as we come by,” Garnette said.

For everyone, it’s a day to shine a light on political issues that plague Native Americans.

“We are disproportionately affected by the criminal justice system not just in America but South Dakota specifically. Although we are around 15% of the population in the state, we are over 41% of the population in the prison and jail system,” Allison Renville said, a political consultant.

“We wear the red hands on the face is for missing murdered indigenous women. The reason that all my guys are wearing orange is because every child matters. They took our kids to boarding schools. Imagine just having your kid taken away from you and then you never knew what happened to them,” Garnette said.

The hope is bringing attention to these issues will help spark change.

“A lot of the country right now has been having these conversations but because of the social climate here in South Dakota we are just now coming to the table,” Renville said.

LINKS

List of all missing South Dakota people

Red Ribbon Skirt Society - Fights for missing and endangered indigenous women

More details about issues facing all Native Americans

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.