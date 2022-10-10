Avera Medical Minute
Trev’s Corner Bar heavily damaged in fire

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT
LESTERVILLE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities did not mention any injuries after reporting a fire broke out at a local Lesterville bar, causing heavy damage.

Fire Chief Paul Scherschligt told WNAX news that first responders were called around 4 a.m. to Trev’s Corner Bar.

“One of the local bars here in town sustained heavy damage to a fire, cause is still undetermined. We’re still on scene trying to make sure everything is out,” said Scherschligt. “We’ve got Tabor, Yankton and well our department here. Yankton EMS was here doing structural standby.”

Scherschligt says they had to open all the ceilings and the east of the building, “A lot of heavy smoke pushed out of the roof.”

The building is about two feet from adjoining structures.

