Up-and-Down Temperatures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll be in and out of cloud cover for the rest of our Monday, but we should see more sunshine than clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s around most of the region with a south wind around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight, we’ll stay mostly clear with lows dropping into the 50s.

Tuesday will see increasing clouds from west to east as a strong cold front comes through. A strong southerly wind will be turning northwesterly as the cold front passes through. Highs top out in the 70s and 80s with the warmest temperatures southeast. A few showers are possible as the front moves through and isolated thunderstorms are also possible along and east of I-29, especially Tuesday night. We may see a little bit of strong wind and small hail with any storms that move through.

A few widely scattered showers could linger Wednesday, but the story will be the strong northwest wind. Temperatures will tumble back into the 50s and 60s with lows in the 30s. By the end of the week into next weekend, things should remain quiet with a clear to partly cloudy sky. It will feel like fall with highs in the 50s and 60s again.

