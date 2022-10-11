Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Monday, October 10th

Harrisburg Girls Soccer, Athlete of the Week and Winner Power Football
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Harrisburg girls soccer team heads into Tuesday’s “AA” semi’s as a high-scoring team. Head Coach Eric Christensen tells us why. The Tigers Riley Christensen won the boys state “AA” golf title as a freshman. And the Winner Warriors just keep winning playing power football.

