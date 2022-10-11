The 4 keys to success for the Harrisburg Girls Soccer Team

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Last Tuesday there were 20 first round playoff games in high school soccer... We had highlights of 4 of those games... Tomorrow there are 4 semi-final games in Class “AA” with the finals already set for the championship games Saturday in Tea...

And one team to watch in particular is the Harrisburg girls. They haven’t exactly been involved in too many 1-0 games. The Tigers have been a fun team to watch hitting double digits on more than one occasion.

The fact that they have their top two scorer are back after missing last year because of injuries has been huge, but so has their approach to the game according to their head coach Eric Christensen. The top seed certainly enters the semi-finals with plenty of confidence.

”Well I think what’s really unique this year is that the girls have learned the importance of ball movement, building the ball out of the back and really we have 4 things we’ve been focusing on. One of those is focus. The other ones are effort, unselfishness and most importantly is patience. Being patient, if we’re being patient we’re moving the ball goals happen,” says Christensen.

The Tigers bring a 14-1-1 record into tomorrow night’s game with Roosevelt. And it will be an ideal night weather-wise for all 4 games to determine the championship match-ups Saturday in Tea.

