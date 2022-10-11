Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

The 4 keys to success for the Harrisburg Girls Soccer Team

Tigers roar into “AA” semi’s scoring plenty of goals
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Last Tuesday there were 20 first round playoff games in high school soccer... We had highlights of 4 of those games... Tomorrow there are 4 semi-final games in Class “AA” with the finals already set for the championship games Saturday in Tea...

And one team to watch in particular is the Harrisburg girls. They haven’t exactly been involved in too many 1-0 games. The Tigers have been a fun team to watch hitting double digits on more than one occasion.

The fact that they have their top two scorer are back after missing last year because of injuries has been huge, but so has their approach to the game according to their head coach Eric Christensen. The top seed certainly enters the semi-finals with plenty of confidence.

”Well I think what’s really unique this year is that the girls have learned the importance of ball movement, building the ball out of the back and really we have 4 things we’ve been focusing on. One of those is focus. The other ones are effort, unselfishness and most importantly is patience. Being patient, if we’re being patient we’re moving the ball goals happen,” says Christensen.

The Tigers bring a 14-1-1 record into tomorrow night’s game with Roosevelt. And it will be an ideal night weather-wise for all 4 games to determine the championship match-ups Saturday in Tea.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors were stunned to see a for sale sign in a clean front yard of the house that for years...
Hoarder house goes up for sale in California
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Meta is warning that 1 million of its Facebook users' login information may have been...
Facebook warning: 1 million usernames, passwords may have been stolen
Flames
Trev’s Corner Bar heavily damaged in fire
Pilot program adds 4 million dollars to bring home ownership to South Dakota Reservations
Pilot program brings 4 million dollars to fund mortgages on South Dakota Reservations

Latest News

Harrisburg's Riley Christensen win State "AA" golf title as a freshman
Christensen wins State “AA” boys golf championship as a freshman
Winner Warriors keep winning impressively playing power football
Winner keeps winning playing power football
10pm Sportscast Monday, October 10th
10pm Sportscast Monday, October 10th
10pm Sportscast Monday, October 10th
10pm Sportscast Monday, October 10th