Augustana University celebrating Viking Days 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University is celebrating what they say is the best week of the year — Viking Days 2022. Augustana’s homecoming will go through Sunday.

Viking Days 2022 festivities kicked off on Monday with a student event on the Morrison Commons patio and campus green.

In partnership with Kids Against Hunger, students, faculty, staff, and alumni are invited to take part in a day of service on Tuesday, in the Back Alley in the Morrison Commons for a meal-packing event.

All Augustana students, faculty, staff, and retirees will join in a celebratory meal together in the Elmen Center on Wednesday evening.

The crowning of the 2022 Viking Days Royals will take place following the Viking Feast at 7 p.m. Float building will commence in the Fryxell Humanities Center parking lot on Thursday afternoon into the evening, with the Viking Days Parade on Saturday, at 10:30 a.m., tailgate at 11 a.m., and Viking Football vs. Wayne State at Kirkeby-Over Stadium at 1 p.m.

Viking Days worship will conclude the festivities on Sunday, at 10 a.m., in the Chapel of Reconciliation.

“We are thrilled to welcome alumni, parents, and friends from near and far back to campus for Viking Days 2022. With the energy and excitement of our students and new and old connections to be made, there is truly no better time to be on campus,” said Director of Alumni Engagement Sara Waldner.

